Charred remains confirmed to be MN teen

Savannah Leckie's adoptive family says her biological mother has always been involved in her life, and they thought a visit to her Missouri home would present no danger.

LONGRUN, Mo. - A homicide investigation has intensified after Missouri investigators confirmed remains found are those of a missing teenager from Minnesota.

Savannah Leckie, 16, disappeared last month from her biological mother's home near Longrun. Investigators used dental records and other evidence to confirm the identity.

Search warrant documents list Rebecca Ruud, Savannah's biological mother, and Robert Peat Jr., her boyfriend, as suspects. The Ozark County Sheriff's Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol investigators, and anthropologists have been searching Ruud's property for additional evidence.

Savannah, who had autism, was adopted by a family in Minnesota at birth but maintained periodic contact with Ruud. According to a search warrant application Ruud was told Savannah could not get along with her adoptive mom's new boyfriend and came to live with her in Ozark county. Sheriff Darrin Reed says Savannah lived with Ruud on the rural property on County Road 905 for 11 months before she was reported as missing July 20.

A search warrant application says Savannah's living quarters consisted of a pull-behind camper trailer with electricity from a generator. Ruud and her boyfriend, Robert Peat Jr., lived in 1,850-square-foot metal building. The property is 81 acres, partially wooded and partly open fields.

As Theodosia volunteer firefighters and Ozark County sheriff's deputies searched the terrain for days for Savannah, Ruud provided searchers with several of Savannah's personal belongings. But investigators noted Ruud did not provide the computer that Savannah regularly used; instead, she sent it to a computer technician to be examined.

Ruud's ex-boyfriend told investigators that he saw Ruud discipline Savannah by forcing her to crawl through a hog pen, then bathe in a pond, according to a search warrant application.

Those applications say Ruud and Peat have become increasingly less cooperative and have questioned investigators' motives and activities during the search for Savannah. Howell County records show Robert Peat Jr. and Rebecca Ruud got married on Friday, Aug. 4. It's the same day that investigators first found human remains on Ruud's property. In some cases, Missouri law provides that being married can prevent spouses from having to testify against one another, but Sheriff Reed says in a case where the victim is under 18 the special privilege does not apply.

On Friday, Aug. 4, investigators seized several items, including a blue shirt, letters from the camper, and items later confirmed to be bone fragments. Canines searched the property and one hit on a burn pile, partially covered by fresh leaves, branches and other debris. A second dog was brought to the burn pile and also alerted on human remains, the search warrant application says. Investigators found a patch of light colored ash under the debris.

Investigators sifted through ash and found what appeared to be bone fragments and intact human finger bones. They also found a large bone that appeared to be a vertebra and several items that looked like teeth, according to the search warrant documents.

On Wednesday, Aug 9, investigators seized items including cigarette butts, hair, soil samples, many bone fragments, and a zipper pull. The documents say a dentist with training in forensic anthropology and ondontology believes the bones and teeth are human and were subjected to high temperatures, and had advanced deterioration. The search warrant says investigators were searching for "chemicals, including but not limited to lye, that can be used to break down human tissue and/or accelerate the cremation of a human body." Sheriff Reed says lye soap is also made on the property.

Investigators seized a meat grinder, 26 bottles of lye, hair, a knife, a box of girls clothing, and also located several containers and buckets containing chemicals and lard.

Despite all the evidence collected no charges have been filed in the case.

