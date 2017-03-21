Chase ends with 4 officers overcome by chemicals

4 officers were overcome by chemical fumes while taking two suspects into custody following a high speed chase. (Photo: MnDOT)

LINO LAKES, Minn. - Four police officers are receiving medical treatment after being overcome with what is being described as chemical odors following a highway chase Tuesday morning.

The incident began shortly after 8:18 a.m. when Blaine Police squads responded to the parking lot outside Walmart on reports of a suspicious vehicle. When officers approached the white van took off, speeding onto northbound I-35W with squads in pursuit. When the driver exited on County Road 23 the driver of one squad car executed a PIT manuever and spun the suspect vehicle out.

While arresting a pair of male suspects two police officers became ill from fumes that came from the van. Two other officers that came to their aid were also sickened. All four were transported to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids for treatment.

The Anoka County Chemical Assessment Team spent hours on scene trying to determine the source of the noxious odors. More details are expected Tuesday afternoon.

