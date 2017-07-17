CO murder suspect arrested in Bloomington

Stock Image (Photo: KARE)

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. - A fugitive murder suspect is in custody after Minnesota authorities spotted his vehicle at a hotel in Bloomington.

Police say just before midnight troopers with the Minnesota State Patrol spotted the vehicle reportedly being driven by Derrick Davis outside the Super 8 Hotel, 7800 2nd Avenue South. The 59-year-old Davis is a suspect in a murder that took place in Colorado Springs, Colorado. When troopers located the car it was unoccupied.

Bloomington Police were called and officers determined that Davis had checked into the Super 8 earlier that night. A perimeter was established and the Bloomington Emergency Response Unit (ERU) was called to assist. Just after 6:00 a.m. negotiators made a call to the room occupied by Davis and two other adults. All three agreed to come out of the room and did so without incident.

Davis was arrested and is being held on the Colorado Springs homicide warrant. The other two adults were questioned and released at the scene.

