Coon Rapids playground damaged by arson

COON RAPIDS, Minn. - Police in Coon Rapids are asking for help in identifying the person or persons who destroyed part of a neighborhood children's playground by setting it on fire.

On July 21 Coon Rapids Police and fire crews were dispatched to Delta Park, 11151 Yukon Street Northwest. When they arrived they found that the Tot-sized playground equipment had burned, and evidence on the scene indicates the fire was intentionally set.

Anyone with information on the arson or those responsible is asked to call Detective Eychaner at 763-767-6481 or 763-427-1212.

