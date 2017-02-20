Couple ID'd in Rosemount murder-suicide

ROSEMOUNT, Minn. - Authorities have identified the man and woman found fatally shot in a Rosemount home.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office says 33-year-old Alicia Ann Keilen was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds Friday and was a homicide victim. The medical examiner says 42-year-old Justin Joseph Keilen was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. His death has been ruled a suicide.
Rosemount police and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating.
