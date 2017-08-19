Crystal man pleads guilty in $1.1M embezzlement scheme

Close-up of American dollar bills (Photo: Purestock)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Federal prosecutors say the longtime controller of a Minnesota metal stamping company has pleaded guilty in a $1.1 million embezzlement scheme.



Fifty-year-old John Burwood Robinson, of Crystal, is charged with one count of mail fraud and one count of filing a false tax return.



Court documents show that Robinson managed bank accounts, bookkeeping records and financial reports at North Central Stamping & Manufacturing, Inc. He allegedly opened up a bank account in the name of the company without authorization.



Investigators say Robinson used the money to pay for personal expenses, including his hobby of buying and restoring automobiles.



Robinson's attorney could not be immediately reached for comment.

© 2017 Associated Press