TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Homeowner finds family living in her house she's trying to sell
-
Overnight storms leave damage in parts of MN
-
VERIFY: Does shutting off your air conditioning unit save you money?
-
Homeowner who fatally shot teen burglary suspect gets 90 days
-
Vet turned over to collections after VA bill denial
-
Mail carrier stops delivery to Robbinsdale couple because of dogs
-
Storms leave a trail of damage across MN
-
Golden Valley PD warn of increase in car, garage break-ins
-
Prime Day Deals Still In Stock - The Deal Guy
-
Should you tap 401K for cash loan?
More Stories
-
Crystal PD: Man in custody after woman fatally shotJul 12, 2017, 10:09 p.m.
-
Health care cuts? Minnesotans voice fearsJul 12, 2017, 5:52 p.m.
-
Wind rips house off foundation in St. Croix FallsJul 12, 2017, 5:46 p.m.