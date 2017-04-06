Dad found guilty in baby's murder

Cory Morris (Photo: Hennepin County Sheriff's Office)

MINNEAPOLIS - A young Minneapolis man has been convicted in the violent beating death of his infant daughter. The question now... was he of sound mind when it happened?

Hennepin County Judge Kerry Meyer on Wednesday found 22-year-old Corey Morris guilty of second degree murder in the death of his 5-month-old daughter Emersyn on August 13, 2016. On that day Morris called 911 and told dispatchers he had killed his child. A criminal complaint detailed how Morris felt the tiny girl's baby talk was disturbing him as he watched television. He then took her into a bedroom and placed her on a changing table, punched the child 15 times in the face, and seven times directly in the chest.

The second phase of Morris's trial began Thursday morning with his attorney attempting to prove that Morris was not sane when he fatally beat his daughter. The defense will call family members and a psychiatrist to the stand to shine a light on Morris's state of mind, his increasing sadness and alleged mental illness.

Prosecutors expect that the second phase of the trial could wrap up as early as Friday.

