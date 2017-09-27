Daycare operator charged with critically injuring baby

Laurie Gregor (Photo: Scott County Sheriff's Office)

SHAKOPEE, Minn. - A Scott County daycare provider is charged with assault for allegedly causing life-changing injuries to a 6-month-old child in her care.

A criminal complaint filed against 54-year-old Laurie Ann Gregor also charges her with two counts of malicious punishment of a child.

Shakopee Police were dispatched to the home daycare at 11:35 a.m. on Sept. 14 on a report of an unresponsive baby. When they arrived, officers found the baby boy laying on his back on the living room floor struggling to breathe. An Allina first responder described the child as "critical." The baby was rushed to St. Francis Medical Center, and then on to Hennepin County Medical Center where he was diagnosed with a large skull fracture and bleeding on the brain.

Gregor told authorities that she had put the child in an exersaucer because he was fussy and had separation issues from being away from his mother. She told detectives she went to get the child and found him limp with eyes rolling backwards in his head. Gregor told police she lightly shook him four or five times in an effort to revive the baby boy, and then put him on the floor and attempted CPR.

The defendant also told investigators she was caring for a total of eight children, which is supported under her license.

When questioned, Gregor's husband and children say she called them in a panic more than 15 minutes before she eventually called 911, and although they urged her to immediately call for help Gregor did not. One of her daughters turned over a cell phone containing a text message in which the defendant said she placed the baby on the counter while washing a bottle when he squirmed and fell to the floor.

When interviewed a second time, Gregor reportedly changed her story, telling detectives that she was holding the baby on her hip while heating the bottle when he fell and hit his head. Gregor told police that despite the fact the baby's eyes were closed and he couldn't hold up his head she did not call 911, putting him down for a nap instead.

Gregor also admitted she had more children in her care than her license allowed at the time of the incident.

Two doctors who reviewed the child's case and watched a videotape of Gregor recreating the incident told police that the boy's injuries were far more serious than could be suffered in an accidental fall, and that those injuries were life-threatening. They said abusive head trauma was the diagnosis of the boy's condition.

Gregor remains in custody.

© 2017 KARE-TV