Deputy fatally shoots home invasion suspect

VINELAND, Minn.- Authorities say a Mille Lacs County sheriff's deputy fatally shot a man who was part of a home invasion.



The Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) says four men broke into the home in Vineland late Thursday to carry out a robbery. Three were wearing masks, and one carried a sawed-off shotgun. More than a dozen people were in the home at the time of the invasion, and several people fled into a back bedroom, barricaded the door and called 911. The intruders assaulted several people and one intruder fired his weapon at least once. No one was injured by gunfire.



As three sheriff's deputies arrived at the home two suspects were leaving the scene, and were taken into custody without incident. One deputy found a third suspect in a bedroom pointing a shotgun at several people. When the man refused to drop his weapon, the deputy shot and killed him. The fourth suspect was then arrested.



The man who died is identified as 20-year-old Jamison Anderson of Vineland. The deputy, 14-year veteran Daniel Mott, is on standard administrative leave.

Authorities say the three other suspects, who KARE 11 is not naming because they haven't been charged, are jailed on assault, burglary and robbery charges.



The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating.

