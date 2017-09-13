KARE
Lockdown lifted after St. Kate's shootimg, classes to resume

A lockdown has been lifted, but St. Paul Police are still searching for the man who shot an unarmed security guard on the campus of St. Catherine's University.

KARE Staff , KARE 7:32 AM. CDT September 13, 2017

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Classes are set to resume and a lockdown has been lifted at St. Catherine University as police continue their search for the suspect who shot an unarmed campus security officer.

St. Paul police say the security guard confronted a person on the St. Kate's campus around 9:30 Wednesday night in a wooded area, because it was unusual for someone to be there at that time of night. Police say the person, a male suspect, shot the officer suddenly in the shoulder.

Police say the security officer was able to report the shooting himself. His injury is not life threatening. St. Kate's security guards do not carry guns, so the officer was unarmed.

At just after 10:30 p.m., St. Paul police announced to anyone in the woods that if they did not come out, a K-9 would be released.

At about 12:15 a.m., police began conducting building-to-building searches.

St. Paul Police say neighbors of the campus, which is located off of Randolph Avenue, have been providing tips and they encourage the public to keep doing so if they saw or heard anything.

