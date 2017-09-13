Lockdown lifted after St. Kate's shootimg, classes to resume

St. Paul police are investigating the shooting of a security officer at St. Catherine University. (Photo: KARE 11)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Classes are set to resume and a lockdown has been lifted at St. Catherine University as police continue their search for the suspect who shot an unarmed campus security officer.

St. Paul police say the security guard confronted a person on the St. Kate's campus around 9:30 Wednesday night in a wooded area, because it was unusual for someone to be there at that time of night. Police say the person, a male suspect, shot the officer suddenly in the shoulder.

SPPD investigating a shooting of security officer at St Kate's (2004 Randolph). Injury is non life threatening & investigation is ongoing. — St. Paul Police PIO (@sppdPIO) September 13, 2017

Police say the security officer was able to report the shooting himself. His injury is not life threatening. St. Kate's security guards do not carry guns, so the officer was unarmed.

At just after 10:30 p.m., St. Paul police announced to anyone in the woods that if they did not come out, a K-9 would be released.

The @sppdPIO is announcing to anyone in woods to come out or K9 will be released. pic.twitter.com/PJefdksT9p — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) September 13, 2017

At about 12:15 a.m., police began conducting building-to-building searches.

UPDATE :: POLICE WILL BE CONDUCTING BUILDING TO BUILDING SEARCHES. PLEASE REMAIN INDOORS UNTIL THE ALL CLEAR IS GIVEN. — St. Kate's (@StKate) September 13, 2017

St. Paul Police say neighbors of the campus, which is located off of Randolph Avenue, have been providing tips and they encourage the public to keep doing so if they saw or heard anything.

