Dodgeball game triggers alleged assault

Stock image (Photo: Thinkstock)

ELLSWORTH, Wis. - A high school student is charged with battery after prosecutors say a dodgeball game turned ugly in Ellsworth last fall.

The criminal complaint filed in Pierce County Court says 18-year-old Jacob Sigler punched a fellow student in the face after the two teens pelted each other with balls during gym class at Ellsworth High School on October 11. The incident took place as students were playing dodgeball in the wrestling room.

The victim told investigators that a group of boys were throwing balls at him and one thrown by Sigler hit him in the face from four or five feet away. When he threw one back, the victim says Sigler grabbed a couple more dodge balls, returned fire, and when he ran out allegedly made a fist and punched him in the face.

When the teen went home he was in pain, so his mother took him for a CAT scan, which revealed a facial fracture that caused a doctor to order that he be kept out of school for a week.

Investigators called Sigler in for questioning, and the defendant told them he got angry after the teen hit him in the face from a close distance when he wasn't looking, He said the two started throwing at each other from point blank range, and that he thought the 16-year-old victim was going to tackle him so he threw a punch.

"I don't feel that I hit him really good, I just hit him the right way," Sigler told the officer questioning him. "Not the right way, but it must have just been a perfect angle or something."