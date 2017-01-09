Downtown Mpls. workers respond to recent shootings

Early Saturday morning, three people were shot near 3rd Street and 1st Avenue. (Photo: KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - Those who work in downtown Minneapolis are responding to the recent rise in violence.

Police are investigating two downtown shootings over the weekend. Early Saturday morning, three people were shot near 3rd Street and 1st Avenue. Early Sunday morning, two people were shot on 3rd Avenue near Washington Avenue -- one person died.

Molly Gardner works at Jackson's Hole Bar and Grill, near both shooting locations. She suggests more police be stationed near the Interstate 94W on-ramp.

"Quick getaways...and there are no cops there. Even having one or two on the corners would help clean this area up," said Gardner.

Minneapolis Police Chief Janee Harteau says she is adding additional uniform and plain clothes officers to the Warehouse District due to violence.



According to Minneapolis police, shootings in downtown are up 20 percent, from 34 in 2015 to 41 in 2016.

"There's no question that the frustration level and the level of concern is high," said Steve Cramer with the Downtown Business Council. He said business owners are trying to come up with a solution to stop the violence.

"We're working on a number of things from how people get in and out of the Warehouse District, to the level of police involvement, to club management. It's not one thing it is many things that have to come together to really address this concern," said Cramer.

The concern, for Gardner, is that the violence is affecting her bottom line so she hopes the extra police on the street will reduce the violence and make people feel safe.

"I definitely refuse to work at night. I will not close because you close by yourself and I refuse to do that so I think it affects business -- it affects my money," said Gardner.

Police say the victims in last weekend's downtown shootings are not cooperating with investigators. If you have any information regarding either case, contact Minneapolis Police.