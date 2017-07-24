Driver charged in fatal crash with Metro Transit bus had suspended license

Prosecutors charged 26-year-old Tyler Randall Bjelland with criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation in connection with the crash. Bjelland's driving record shows he was driving on a suspended license. http://kare11.tv/2utwXtH

KARE 10:08 PM. CDT July 24, 2017

