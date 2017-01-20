Driver charged with running down students

Cody Scott Pech of Lexington is charged with 3 counts of criminal vehicular operation after witnesses say he struck and badly injured a group of high school students with his pickup. (Photo: Wright County Sheriff's Office)

OTSEGO, Minn. - A 22-year-old Lexington man is now charged with three counts of criminal vehicular operation after police say he drove his pickup into a group of students near a bus stop Thursday.

The charges were filed against Cody Scott Pech Friday afternoon in Wright County. Two of the three teens hospitalized after they were struck remain in critical condition.

A criminal complaint details how the 15-year-old victims were crossing 78th Street NE at the intersection with Parrish Avenue NE in Otsego around 6:49 am. when the driver of a Chevy pickup plowed into them at an estimated 30 to 40 miles per hour. The driver of the bus, a 10-year-veteran, tells investigators the bus was stopped with the stop arm extended and 8-way flashing red lights on when the approaching truck hit the students. She also noted that the kids were standing under a street light and quite visible.

The driver told detectives she heard no squealing tires or saw any indication that Pech even attempted to stop.

Two dozen students aboard the bus backed up the driver's version of events. Investigators documented significant damage to the front of Pech's pickup truck.

When questioned investigators say Pech admitted to driving the pickup and striking the teens, but said he didn't see a school bus, flashing lights or an extended stop arm. He also says he didn't see the students until it was too late, and says he tried to slam on his brakes. In the criminal complaint prosecutors accuse him of driving with great negligence.

It appears the defendant was driving in a grossly negligent manner at the time he crashed into the three students. The defendant failed to see the school bus approaching Parrish Avenue NE from Park Avenue NE with its eight-way flashing yellow lights activated indicating the bus was approaching a bus stop. The defendant failed to observe the eight-way flashing red lights when the bus had stopped on 78th Street NE just south of Parrish Avenue NE. The defendant failed to see the extended school bus stop arm and entered the intersection in disregard of the flashing red lights and extended stop arm. The defendant neglected to see children walking from the bus stop across 78th Street NE towards the bus despite the presence of a streetlamp near the bus stop. When the defendant failed to stop his vehicle for the extended school bus stop arm and flashing red lights, he crashed into three students crossing the road and caused them to sustain significant injuries. The defendant's driving conduct exhibited a failure to exercise even a scant level of care and amounts to great negligence.



A Hennepin County Medical Center spokeswoman says Greta Jenson and Beckett Olson are in critical condition whil Ian Orina is in serious condition. All three victims are 15-years-old. Two other students walking with the three were fortunate not to be struck.

If convicted Cody Pech faces 5-years in prison on each of the two most serious charges, and a potential 3-year sentence on the other.

