Driver jailed after fatal pedestrian accident in Duluth

A 62-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed around 12:40 p.m. at the intersection of London Road and North 40th Avenue East, near Ecumen Lakeshore, a senior living community. (Photo: KBJR)

DULUTH, MN - A woman is behind bars and faces criminal vehicular homicide charges after a deadly pedestrian crash Tuesday in Duluth's Lakeside neighborhood.

It happened around 12:40 p.m. at the intersection of London Road and North 40th Avenue East, near Ecumen Lakeshore, a senior living community. Duluth Police say a vehicle driven by a 49-year-old woman struck a 62-year-old female pedestrian.

Duluth Police say officers suspected the driver was impaired. A search warrant was obtained and a blood test was conducted on the driver at a local hospital. (Photo: KBJR)

Police say the pedestrian died at the scene.

Duluth Police say officers suspected the driver was impaired. A search warrant was obtained and a blood test was conducted on the driver at a local hospital.

The woman was then taken to the St. Louis County Jail pending charges of Criminal Vehicular Homicide. Her name has not been released.

KBJR