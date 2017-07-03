Edina police arrest man suspected in 30 + crimes since February

Pierre Ramone Larsen mugshot. Credit: Hennepin County Sherff

EDINA, Minn. - Edina Police arrested a man suspected in more than 30 criminal incidents in the city since February. Pierre Ramone Larson, 27, of Minneapolis was charged with a felony, theft of a motor vehicle and first-degree degree burglary. He is currently being held at Hennepin County Jail without bail.

He was arrested by the Edina Police while driving a stolen vehicle on June 25. He had attempted to steal another car earlier that evening but the homeowner discovered him in the car. She confronted him and he said that he was homeless and looking for a place to sleep. After he left the first car he found the Mercedes that he stole while it was parked in a driveway.

Police say that most of the thefts were "crimes of opportunity." They occurred when car or house doors were left open though he did cut a screen in at least one occasion.

Surveillance video from early May provided by Edina residents appear to show the suspect looking in vehicles and stealing credit cards out of a parked car. Surveillance video from a Super America in south Minneapolis show the suspect in the same clothing using the stolen credit cards.

The Edina Police Department is working on additional charges stemming from the thefts over the last few months.

Larsen has five or more felony convictions and is considered a career criminal.

