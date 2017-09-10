MPD employee arrested for Criminal Sexual Conduct

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. - An employee with the Minneapolis Police Department has been arrested for 3rd degree Criminal Sexual Conduct by the Bloomington Police.

Sgt. Catherine Michel, a spokesperson for the Minneapolis Police Department confirmed, "He is an MPD employee, and currently on administrative leave at this time pending further information from the Bloomington PD."

The 59-year-old man was arrested on Saturday as he left a Bloomington hotel around 6 p.m. He is being held in the Bloomington jail.

He has not been officially charged at this time.

