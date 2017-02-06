Ex-medical marijuana officials charged for illegal shipment

Minnesota Medical Solutions (Photo: KARE 11)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Former officials from one of Minnesota's licensed medical marijuana manufacturers have been charged with illegally shipping marijuana oil to a New York subsidiary.



Minnesota and New York have legalized medical marijuana programs but shipping products across state lines violates state and federal laws. Minnesota Medical Solutions is part of a parent company with operations in both states.



Charges filed in Minnesota Monday allege two former company officials collaborated to ship marijuana oil to a New York facility facing a product shortfall ahead of its program's January 2016 launch. Laura Bultman and Ronald Owens face felony charges.



Bultman's attorney calls the allegations unfounded and Owens has no attorney listed. A company spokesman says they're cooperating with the investigation.



Minnesota Public Radio News first reported the charges.

