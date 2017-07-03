Facebook dispute leads to stabbing in Brandon, MN

Photo: file

BRANDON, Minn. - The Douglas County Sheriff's Office reports that a 20-year-old man has been arrested for stabbing an 18-year-old man on Sunday July 2.

The sheriff's office and an ambulance were called to the home of the 18-year-old victim. He was found with two non-life threatening stab wounds to his chest and his arm.

The suspect was identified and arrested at his home a short time later. Deputies discovered that the two had been arguing on Facebook which led to the in-person altercation on the 200 block of 2nd Street West in Brandon.

The victim was transported to Douglas County Hospital.

The investigation is ongoing and charges have yet to be filed.

© 2017 KARE-TV