Farmington woman shot multiple times, suspect held

(Photo: Thinkstock)

FARMINGTON, Minn. - A woman is recovering from multiple gunshot wounds and a suspect is in custody after an incident in Farmington Sunday night.

Farmington Police say squads were dispatched shortly before 9 p.m. to a residence on the 18300 block of Exodus Courts on reports of a woman who had been shot. Officers arrived to find the 25-year-old victim laying in the yard, and learned she had been shot multiple times. The woman was rushed to a local hospital and is recovering after surgery.

Investigators discovered that the suspected gunman, a 36-year-old man who is known to the victim, was inside the home and refusing to come out. The Dakota County Mutual Aid Assistance Group was secured the scene while negotiators spoke with the suspect. He surrendered around 10:30 p.m. and was taken into custody without incident. Charges are pending.

Farmington Police were assisted by officers from the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office, Lakeville, Apple Valley, and Burnsville, and supported by the Farmington Fire Department and Allina Medical Transport.

© 2017 KARE-TV