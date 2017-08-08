Fatal punch leads to murder charges

Travis Johnson of St. Cloud is charged with second degree murder for what investigators say was a fatal punch thrown early Saturday morning.

ST. CLOUD, Minn. - A St. Cloud man faces the possibility of a 40-year prison sentence after a chance encounter and a single punch led to the filing of murder charges Tuesday.

A criminal complaint details the charges of second degree unintentional murder against 21-year-old Travis Allen Johnson. Prosecutors maintain Johnson was in a group that made contact with another group that included 22-year-old Anthony Quinn Shriver of Waconia shortly after 2:30 a.m. Witnesses say an exchange of words ended with Johnson punching the victim in the side of the head as he tried to walk away, knocking Silver unconscious. The complaint alleges surveillance video from the scene backs those accounts up.

Witnesses say Anthony Shriver was walking away from a verbal encounter when he was punched in the side of the head by a man later identified as 21-year-old Travis Johnson. (Photo: Bobbi Shriver)

Police were called, the victim's friends provided a description of his assailant, Johnson was identified and detained by police. Shriver told officers he hit his head and remembered nothing about the incident, but declined medical attention.

More than nine hours later police were dispatched to a home on the 2200 block of 10th Avenue South in St. Cloud and found Anthony Shriver unresponsive. Despite life saving measures, he was pronounced dead at 1:10 p.m.

An autopsy performed on Shriver by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner indicates he died of "traumatic head injuries due to physical assault." During a court appearance Tuesday a judge approved bail of $1 million without conditions, or $250,000 if he abstains from alcohol, agrees to stay in Minnesota without prior approval, and turns in his passport.

Johnson's next appearance in Stearns County District Court is August 21.

