Fatal shooting captured on surveillance

MINNEAPOLIS - Homicide investigators hope footage captured on street surveillance cameras will help identify who pulled the trigger in a fatal shooting Friday morning.

Squads from the Minneapolis Police 3rd Precinct were dispatched to Franklin Avenue East and Chicago Avenue South around 7:15 a.m. on reports of gunshots.When they arrived officers found an adult male down with at least one apparent gunshot wound. He was rushed to Hennepin County Medical Center (HCMC) where the victim was pronounced dead.

The early investigation suggests that the victim and suspect are known to each other.

Anyone with information on the shooter's identity or what led to the murder is asked to text their tip to 847411 (TIP411). Enter MPD, a space, and then the information you want to share. These text messages are assigned a tip number assuring that the tipster remain anonymous. You can also call the MPD TIP Line at 612-692-TIPS (8477).

