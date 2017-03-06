Victim ID'd in fatal Park & Ride shooting

Several agencies responded to a shooting in Minnetonka that left one man dead after being shot in the head.

MINNETONKA, Minn - A man is dead after being shot in the head late Friday night inside the Hopkins Crossroads park and ride ramp in Minnetonka.



Police were called to 11201 Wayzata Blvd at 11:13 p.m. on reports of a shooting in the area. Officers found 32-year-old Thomas John Russ of Minneapolis suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Police say he was pronounced dead at the scene.



Officers at the scene spoke with witnesses who saw a man running from the scene shortly after the shots were fired. Officers located that man nearly three hours later in the woods near Crane Lake.



Police say the suspect was arrested without incident at approximately 2 a.m. Several area agencies were called in to assist. Officers used a K9 unit and helicopter during their search.



Charges could be filed against the 25-year-old suspect Monday.

