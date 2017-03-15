Former Mpls. officer charged in violent arrest

Squads swarmed the neighborhood at 24th and Oakland Avenues South after a man was shot dead in the street Thursday. (Photo: KARE)

MINNEAPOLIS - A former Minneapolis police officer is due in court Thursday on charges of third-degree assault, accused of brutally kicking a man in the face, breaking his nose and causing a traumatic brain injury.



Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman says 36-year-old Christopher Michael Reiter was among four officers to respond to a domestic assault call in May of 2016. When those officers arrived they were told the alleged assailant, Mohammed Abdi Osman, was outside in his vehicle. They went outside and confronted the suspect, told him to get out of the vehicle, and onto his hands and knees. Osman complied.

At that point, Freeman says Reiter kicked the suspect in the face with deadly force, breaking his nasal cavity and causing a traumatic brain injury that prevents Osman from working to this day.

Prosecutors say the fellow officers who witnessed the incident say deadly force was not warranted.

Minneapolis Police confirm that Reiter was fired from the department on January 11, although the administration will not confirm whether his dismissal was spurred by this case.

“I have dealt with this matter internally, and we remain committed to creating a culture of accountability within the MPD," said Minneapolis Police Chief Janee Harteau in a statement. "These actions are not consistent with our core values and we take that very seriously. Unfortunately, this incident takes away from the great strides we make daily to build public trust. It also takes attention away from the professional service our officers routinely provide while responding to more than 450,000 calls for service annually.”

St. Paul police investigated the case to avoid a conflict of interest.

Community activist Al Flowers sued former officer Christopher Reiter and another officer alleging excessive force. An internal affairs investigation cleared the officers, but the City Council just settled a lawsuit for $25,000. (Photo: KARE)

The alleged assault is not Reiter's first brush with trouble. In 2015 he and another Minneapolis officer were sued in federal court over the violent arrest of well-known activist Al Flowers. While the two officers were cleared by an internal affairs investigation, the Minneapolis City Council voted in February to settle a civil lawsuit with Flowers for $25,000. The Star Tribune reports that incident is one of eight excessive force cases Minneapolis Police have investigated against Reiter, two of which remain open.

In August of 2015, Reiter found himself under scrutiny after three prostitution cases were dismissed due to the conduct of undercover officers, one of whom was Reiter. A judge ruled that Reiter initiated sexual contact that was not necessary to making a case.

The Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis issued a statement Wednesday afternoon, saying: "In any situation like this, it is incredibly important to gather and review all the facts and to make sure justice has a chance to take place. Images and videos that often look horrific must be reviewed in the context of the overall incident beyond the point of view of one camera angle. Officer Reiter deserves the same presumption of innocence every citizen is afforded in our justice system."

