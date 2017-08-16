Former radio host Jeff Dubay charged with beating woman

Former high-profile radio personality Jeff Dubay has run afoul of the law again, this time facing allegations he brutally beat a woman and knocked her tooth out. (Photo: Washington County Jail)

MINNEAPOLIS - Former Twin Cities sports radio personality Jeff Dubay is in trouble with the law again, charged with felony assault in Washington County.

The 49-year-old Dubay was arrested August 2 after allegedly assaulting a woman in a Cottage Grove home where he lives. The criminal complaint filed against him by prosecutors says when police arrived at the home the victim walked out with blood dripping from her mouth, a tooth missing and a large bump around her eye.

The woman told police that she and Dubay have had an on-and-off sexual relationship, and it made her upset when he brought another woman to the house. She asked Dubay to have the woman leave, at which time he allegedly shoved her to the floor and punched her repeatedly in the face. She tried to get up and escape but has two prosthetic legs and had trouble getting her balance. Investigators were also told it was not the first time Dubay has assaulted her, and the woman alleged that he has choked and threatened to kill her.

Dubay has denied all allegations against him.

The former radio personality was sentenced last August to about six months in jail and 10 years of probation for possessing methamphetamine. He also was ordered to complete a drug treatment program.

Dubay was a batboy for the Minnesota Twins and a longtime co-host on KFAN who was fired after he was arrested in 2008 for cocaine possession. He has recently run a sports-themed podcast called the "Jeff Dubay Show."

