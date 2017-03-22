Former teacher searched 'teen marriage' before kidnapping

Tad Cummins, the man accused of kidnapping 15-year-old former student Elizabeth Thomas, searched the Internet for information on "teen marriage," according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Tuesday evening. (Photo: TBI)

NASHVILLE — The man accused of kidnapping 15-year-old former student Elizabeth Thomas searched the Internet for information on "teen marriage," according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Tuesday evening.

Tad Cummins searched the web for teen marriage March 5, just over a week before he absconded with the teen, investigators found. Five days later, he researched what features of his Nissan Rogue might allow law enforcement to track him.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the TBI has received more than 650 leads but zero credible sightings of the two. They believe Cummins could have Thomas hidden from view of the general public or far away from Tennessee.

RELATED: Timeline reflects troubling events in days before student's disappearance

The TBI's investigation has suggested Cummins may have been abusing his role as Thomas' teacher to groom her "in an effort to lure and potentially sexually exploit her," according to the TBI.

Over a month before Thomas was abducted by Cummins, a Culleoka Unit School teacher, another student witnessed what appeared to be a kiss between Cummins and Thomas and reported the incident to school administration, according to a report released by Maury County Public Schools on Tuesday.

Both Thomas and Cummins denied any inappropriate contact when questioned, according to the report, and the former teacher remained employed at the school for two weeks as school officials worked to verify the incident.

"She may not realize that she's a victim, but she is certainly a victim," TBI spokesman Josh DeVine said Monday. "She needs help, she needs our best efforts and she needs the attention of this country to be on the lookout for her."

Cummins, who was fired by the school the day after he and Thomas disappeared, is believed to be carrying two handguns. Authorities say the teen is in imminent danger and are asking property owners and drivers to be extra vigilant in an effort to bring the girl home safe.

Anyone who sees Cummins or Thomas or has information about their whereabouts should contact 1-800-TBI-FIND.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM