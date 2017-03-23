Freeway chase ends with suspect spin-out

A high speed highway pursuit in the east metro Wednesday night ended with stop sticks and a suspect spin-out. (Photo: MnDOT)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - A high speed highway pursuit in the east metro Wednesday night ended with stop sticks and a suspect spin-out.

The incident began when St. Paul Police responded to reports of a stolen vehicle and spotted the SUV near I-35E and the Maryland exit. Squads stopped their pursuit when the suspect vehicle left city limits, but State Patrol dispatchers spotted the SUV on traffic cameras and troopers picked up the chase.

One trooper deployed stop sticks on westbound I-94 but the fleeing driver managed to swerve around them, and eventually ended up on I-694 eastbound. That's where two troopers successfully deployed stop sticks, which slowed the vehicle but did not stop it. A trooper opted to use a PIT maneuver as the vehicle tried to exit the freeway and spun out the SUV.

The driver was arrested on probable cause suspicion of possession of stolen vehicle, fleeing police in a motor vehicle and an active warrant. His female passenger was released.

Minneapolis Police K9, New Brighton Police, Ramsey County Sheriff's Deputies and Fridley Police assisted in the pursuit and apprehension of the 26-year-old Minneapolis man.



Driver : Zachery Aaron Kasperzick 6/12/89 of Minneapolis



Passenger: Soleil Martin 5/29/98 of Minneapolis

