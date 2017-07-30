Friends, clients describe Mendota Heights homicide victim as 'sweet and gentle'

Authorities have identified the woman killed in her Mendota Heights office building on Saturday. Beverly Cory, 47, was a financial advisor, and her clients were coming to terms with her murder on Sunday. http://kare11.tv/2vcKNmw

KARE 10:10 PM. CDT July 30, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories