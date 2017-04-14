Gas station employees charged in sex with 14-year-old girl

MINNETONKA, Minn. - Two employees at a Minnetonka gas station have been charged for engaging in sexual acts with a 14-year-old girl in exchange for cigarettes, according to a news release from the Hennepin County Attorney.

Prosecutors have charged Deandre Boyd, 21, of St. Louis Park with third and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct and promoting prostitution and prostitution of a 13 to 15 year old. Jammie Lee, 44, of Minnetonka, was also charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct and prostitution of a 13 to 15 year old.

According to the news release, Boyd was a clerk at a Minnetonka gas station in December when a 14-year-old girl came into the store and asked to buy cigarettes. Prosecutors say Boyd noticed she was underage but said he would sell her cigarettes if she would expose her breasts. She agreed and he took her into a back hallway by the bathrooms where there were no cameras. She exposed herself and he fondled her, according to the news release.

“Sex-trafficking ranges from organized rings to the kind of activities we have charged here,” Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said in the news release. “In this case, we are alleging that Mr. Boyd took advantage of a young girl and her desire for cigarettes in order to have sexual contacts and then helped his friends do the same. We are using new resources from the Hennepin County Board to crack down on these kinds of crimes.”

According to the news release, the next time the 14-year-old girl returned, Boyd asked her to perform oral sex in the woman’s bathroom in order to get the cigarettes. Prosecutors say another time the girl returned to the store she performed oral sex for cigarettes and soft drinks.

Boyd and Lee no longer work at the gas station.

A third suspect is being sought, according to the news release from the Hennepin County Attorney.

