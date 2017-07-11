Gunman sentenced in student murder

Davonte Bobo was sentenced Tuesday to nearly 21 years in prison for his role in the shooting death of 16-year-old Minnetonka High School student Samantha Burnette. (Photo: Ramsey County Sheriff)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - A man involved in the robbery and murder of a Minnetonka High School student will serve a combined sentence of nearly 21 years for those crimes.

Davonte Bobo was sentenced Tuesday for his role in the shooting death of 16-year-old Samantha Burnette, after being convicted of second degree unintentional murder and first degree aggravated robbery. In exchange for a guilty plea two other charges were dropped. The 24-year-old received 180 months for the murder charge, and 69 months for the robbery, sentences that will be served consecutively. Bobo will be given credit for 289 days already served.

Burnette was with her older sister Brittany Rock and another woman in September of 2016, driving around in a car and drinking brandy when the sisters were set up to be robbed. Bobo and another man, Christopher Rayshawn Calloway, were the ones who carried out the robbery at gunpoint. When Rock was pistol whipped Burnette allegedly grabbed a bottle and hit Calloway in the head, causing both he and Bobo to open fire.

The high school student was pushed out of the car and the gunmen sped off. She died in her sister's arms. An autopsy showed Burnette died of gunshot wounds to her lungs and heart.

