Heroin death leads to murder charges

MINNEAPOLIS - A Coon Rapids man is charged with murder after prosecutors say he sold heroin that led to a fatal overdose.

Investigators say 30-year-old Jaquan Prince Peoples is a dealer known as 'Vampire', and that he sold the dose that caused the death of 37-year-old Phillip Dalton Moore.

Robbinsdale Police were called to the intersection of 41st and Regent Avenues North the night of Sept. 25 on reports of two men down. Officers found Moore and another man on the ground in obvious distress. The other man was revived at the hospital, but Moore was declared dead.

Witnesses say Moore, the other overdose victim and two other men went to north Minneapolis that night to buy heroin from a dealer known as 'Vampire', a man police were soon able to identify as Peoples. The defendant and his girlfriend allegedly met the men at McDonalds off Broadway Avenue, and Moore gave him $75 and a gold ring for the heroin. The two men were apprehensive about taking the drugs because they heard his supply was often laced with fentanyl, but ended up snorting it anyway and overdosed.

Detectives interviewed Peoples' girlfriend, who told them she was with the defendant that night and he was wearing Moore's gold ring. She said Peoples gave her heroin from a different supply, and reportedly told her "someone's going to die tonight."

Peoples was arrested, and is being held at a prison facility in Rush City. Investigators found Moore's gold ring among the items of his property there.

