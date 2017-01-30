Homeowner shoots burglary suspect, charged with manslaughter

Prosecutors say 65-year-old David Allen Pettersen interrupted three men as they were casing his home in Madelia, grabbed a .45 caliber weapon from his bedroom and fired it at the burglar's car, striking and killing a teen. (Photo: Watowan County Jail, 2014 Getty Images)

MADELIA, Minn. - A homeowner in southern Minnesota is charged with manslaughter after sheriff's investigators say he fatally shot a burglary suspect who was attempting to flee.

Prosecutors say 65-year-old David Allen Pettersen interrupted three men as they were casing his home in Madelia, grabbed a .45 caliber weapon from his bedroom and fired it at the burglar's car as it backed down the driveway. In doing so, he fatally wounded 19-year-old Nicolas Thomas Embertson.

On Saturday Watonwan Deputies were dispatched to a dwelling on the 32000 block of 850th Avenue after a 911 call from Pettersen. The homeowner told dispatchers that he had fired on a vehicle that was leaving his property following an attempted burglary.

A responding deputy noticed a suspicious vehicle while en route to Pettersen's home and turned around to pursue it. After pulling the vehicle over the deputy found three men inside:17-year-old Kyle Thomas Nason, 17-year-old Cornelius Ayers, Junior, and the 18-year-old Embertson. Nason was suffering from a broken ankle, Ayers Junior had no apparent injuries, but Embertson was unconscious and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The two injured teens were rushed to the hospital, where Embertson was pronounced dead.

Investigators questioned Nason at the hospital and he admitted the teens were casing Pettersen's home for a future burglary. After finding all the doors to the home locked, Nason was boosted onto a deck on the back of the home by accomplices, where he was soon confronted by Pettersen. Nason jumped off the deck, breaking his ankle in the process, and the three teens scrambled to the getaway car. They were backing out of the driveway when Nason heard two "bangs", and then recalled Embertson saying "I'm hit."

Pettersen was also questioned by detectives, and told them he was in bed when he heard someone attempting to open a door. He looked out his bedroom window, which overlooks the deck, and saw somebody walk by. Pettersen maintains that he confronted the individual, who ran and jumped off the deck. Pettersen says he ran to the front of the house, where he saw the getaway car parked and the injured suspect crawling towards it. At that point, the homeowner says he retrieved his .45 caliber pistol, exited the house through the attached garage and fired two to three times at the burglars' vehicle from a distance of about 10 feet as it drove away.

The defendant then went back in his home and called 911. While on the phone with dispatchers Pettersen said he looked out the window and saw the getaway vehicle had veered off his driveway.

Besides second degree manslaughter David Allen Pettersen is charged with intentional discharge of a dangerous weapon endangering safety. Bail was set at $100,000 for Pettersen, but he was released without having to post bail after agreeing to several conditions.

(© 2017 KARE)