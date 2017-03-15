ICE arrests 26 in MN, 86 across Midwest

The badge and logo of the US Homeland Security Department of Immigration and Customs Enforcement taken 10 May 2007 is seen at Willacy Detention Center in Raymondville, Texas. (Photo: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS - U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested 26 foreign nationals in Minnesota last week. One of them included a Nigerian national arrested in Eden Prairie, convicted for terroristic threats that stemmed from a sexual assault.

The arrests were part of a larger effort by ICE targeting immigration fugitives, re-entrants, and at-large criminal aliens. During the three-day sweep:

86 foreign nationals were arrested in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa and Nebraska.

52 had prior criminal convictions in addition to their illegal immigration status.

10 were lawful permanent residents with criminal convictions.

23 had been previously removed from the United States and subsequently illegally re-entered.

The U.S. Attorney’s office will prosecute the 35-year-old from Eden Prairie. The individual is a lifetime predatory offender registrant.

The enforcement operation was conducted in accordance with routine, daily targeted operations conducted by ICE fugitive operations teams. The agency adds that reports of ICE "checkpoints" and "sweeps" are false, dangerous and irresponsible.

© 2017 KARE-TV