Iowa man held in fatal St. Cloud stabbing

ST. CLOUD, Minn. - An argument Tuesday morning between two friends visiting Minnesota from Iowa led to a fatal stabbing and likely murder charges.

Police in St. Cloud were called to a home on the 1600 block of Oak Grove Road Southwest just after 6:30 a.m. and found an adult male from Iowa had been stabbed in the torso. First responders immediately began CPR and the victim was rushed to St. Cloud Hospital, where he died around 7:25 a.m.

Investigators on the crime scene learned that the victim and a 22-year-old friend who had also traveled from Iowa had been arguing when the friend pulled a knife and stabbed him. The suspect was taken to the Stearns County Jail and faces charges of second degree murder.

Agents from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) will be assisting St. Cloud Police with the investigation.

