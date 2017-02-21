KARE
Judge allows 2nd girl's statements in Slender Man case

Associated Press , KARE 9:02 AM. CST February 21, 2017

WAUKESHA, Wis. - A judge has ruled a second Wisconsin girl's statements to police will be admissible at her trial on charges she tried to kill a classmate to please a fictional horror character called Slender Man.

Judge Michael Bohren on Monday also rejected a defense request to move the trial of 15-year-old Anissa Weier out of Waukesha County. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel  reports Weier's trial is set for Sept. 11.

Last week, the judge made similar rulings against 14-year-old Morgan Geyser. Geyser's trial is set for October.

Weier and Geyser have pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease to attempted homicide charges in adult court. Both girls were 12 when prosecutors say they stabbed classmate Payton Leutner 19 times in a Waukesha park in 2014. Payton survived.

