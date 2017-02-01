Jury finds Scarsella guilty of all counts

Allen Scarsella (Photo: Hennepin Co. Jail)

MINNEAPOLIS - A jury has found a man guilty of all counts in connection with the shooting of five men protesting the death of a black man by Minneapolis police.

Twenty-four-year-old Allen Scarsella, of Bloomington, had argued he was acting in self-defense when he shot at a group of protesters outside the 4th Precinct station in November 2015.

On Wednesday afternoon a jury disagreed, convicting Scarsella on all 12 counts against him including first-degree assault and rioting.

Prosecutors argued Scarsella is a racist who expressed a desire on social media to shoot someone who is black. He is charged with first-degree assault and several lesser charges.

All five people who were shot survived. Witnesses claim they were simply trying to escort Scarsella and his friends away from the protest encampment when Scarsella pulled out a handgun and opened fire.

The shooting occurred Nov. 23, 2015 during a Black Lives Matter protest after the death of Jamar Clark.

The other three men involved have pleaded not guilty and await trial.

