Jury reaches verdict in Scarsella trial

Allen Scarsella (Photo: Hennepin Co. Jail)

MINNEAPOLIS - The jury has reached its verdict in the trial of a man accused of shooting five men protesting the death of a black man by Minneapolis police.

Twenty-four-year-old Allen Scarsella has argued he was acting in self-defense when he shot at a group of protesters outside the 4th Precinct station in November 2015.

Prosecutors allege that Scarsella is a racist who expressed a desire on social media to shoot someone who is black. He is charged with first-degree assault and several lesser charges.

All five people who were shot survived. Witnesses claim they were simply trying to escort Scarsella and his friends away from the protest encampment when Scarsella pulled out a handgun and opened fire.

The verdict is expected to be announced Wednesday afternoon. Check back for updates on this developing story.

