Man Accused of Planning Roof-Inspired Attack

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Eden Prairie resident dies after aide fails to plug in heart pump
-
'Day without immigrants' protest
-
Centennial girl's wrestler goes for state history
-
Hastings to consider sex offender ordinance
-
Mpls. man shares his story of adoption
-
Tips for finding last-minute spring break deals
-
Final day to vote for Red Wing in small town contest
-
Kids Say: How do you solve a problem?
-
MN retailers Target, Best Buy meet with Trump
-
Land of 10,000 Stories: Cop and Homeless Veteran
More Stories
-
'Chaos.' 'Mess.' 'Fake news.' 'Turmoil.' Trump lets…Feb 16, 2017, 1:44 p.m.
-
You ask...KARE answersJan 19, 2017, 11:26 a.m.
-
Businesses close for 'A Day Without Immigrants' protestFeb 15, 2017, 4:52 p.m.