Man arrested in murder of Mpls. grandmother

Birdell Beeks was killed in Minneapolis gunfire in late May, 2016.

MINNEAPOLIS - Minneapolis Police have made an arrest in the case of a grandmother killed in gang crossfire.

On the evening of May 26, 2016, Birdell Beeks, 59, was sitting in her car outside a home near 21st and Penn Avenue waiting to pick up her granddaughter, when she was shot and killed.

On Monday, police announced they arrested a man for the crime and is being held on a second-degree murder charge. His name and photo are being withheld at this time.

"I'm overjoyed. This feeling is amazing and bittersweet. She did not deserve to die and we're so happy to have justice," said Beeks' daughter, Sa'Lesha Beeks.

"This was an innocent person -- a grandmother. This could have been anyone," said Sgt. Charles Green who, along with Sgt. Chris Thomsen, investigated the case.

Chief Harteau thanked the tenacity of the investigators, other officers in the department and the Beeks family for their patience.

"This is huge for our community and for all of us," Chief Harteau added. "Every life lost is a big deal."

