Man charged in fatal shooting of neighbor

Police say Carl Anderson admitted to shooting his neighbor in the chest after a verbal altercation.

NORTH CHISAGO TOWNSHIP, Minn. - A 42-year-old Chisago County man is now charged with murder in the shooting of his longtime neighbor.

A criminal complaint filed Friday says Carl Patrick Anderson of North Chisago Township grabbed a handgun and shot his 62-year-old neighbor in the chest Wednesday afternoon after a verbal altercation on a road by both of their homes.

Anderson made his first appearance Friday afternoon in a courtroom packed with family and friends. Those who know him say the married father of four has never been in serious trouble with the law, and his defense attorney calls it a clear case of self-defense.

Chisago County dispatchers received a call from Anderson shortly after 12:30 p.m. saying he had shot someone. Responding deputies arrived at the 11000 block of Lindo Trail minutes later, and found 62-year-old Donn Johnson laying in the middle of the road by his ATV. Anderson was ordered out of his truck and taken into custody.

Investigators on the scene found a 9mm semi-automatic handgun in the console of Anderson's pickup. When questioned by detectives Anderson said earlier in the day he had given a number of people permission to access Sunrise Lake by walking across his mother's property. The defendant told investigators he stopped at a local bait shop and was told that Johnson, his neighbor and the owner of land around Sunrise Lake, had called the shop and was very upset about people parking on his land to access the lake. The employee asked Anderson to go to the lake and ask those people to move their trucks off Johnson's land.

Anderson told detectives he drove out to the lake and immediately saw Johnson heading towards him on his 4-wheeler. He reportedly pulled up, motioned for Anderson to roll down his window, accused the defendant of stealing a ladder from him and made a threatening statement. When his neighbor reportedly got off the ATV and came towards the truck, Anderson says he grabbed his handgun and fired one round at Johnson's chest. He admitted seeing the victim stumble back and fall to the ground.

Carl Anderson is charged with one count of second degree murder. If convicted he faces a recommended sentence of 40 years in prison.

