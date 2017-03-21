Man charged with assaulting woman he met on light rail

Andrew King (Photo: Ramsey Co. Jail)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - A South St. Paul man faces a sexual assault charge after allegedly forcing himself onto a woman he met on the light rail.

According to the criminal complaint, at around 3 a.m. on March 18, a 23-year-old woman said she was making sketch drawings of people on the light rail platform at 5th and Sibley. She started talking to 55-year-old Andrew King and began to sketch him. They continued their conversation on the train, riding it to University Avenue and Western.

It is there, according to the woman, King became verbally aggressive. She got off the train and King followed. According to the complaint, King pushed her against a wall, grabbed her buttocks and said "I'm going to rape you," and forcefully kissed her.

According to the complaint, the woman was crying and told him, "no!" and "please stop!" He then grabbed her arms and started to drag her off the platform. She escaped his hold, ran away and called 911.

