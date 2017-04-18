Man fatally shot on Red Wing sidewalk

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

RED WING, Minn. - A man found lifeless on a Red Wing sidewalk early Tuesday was fatally shot, another man is in custody, and police in the picturesque river town are now trying to build a murder case.

Squads responded around 12:06 a.m. to reports of an unconscious man on the 400 block of Sanderson Street. When officers arrived they found 27-year-old Dangelo Masterjohn laying on a sidewalk, dead of a gunshot wound.

Red Wing Police Chief Roger Pohlman says a short time later deputies across the river pulled over a man for a traffic offense, and now that man is in custody as a "person of interest." Pohlman says both men are known to authorities, it is believed they knew each other and now investigators are attempting to tie the suspect to Masterjohn. A number of witnesses and tipstters have come forward, and detectives are now running down leads.

Red Wing Police called in the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office and the Pierce County, Wisconsin Sheriff's Office for assistance. Anyone with information on who may have been responsible for the death of Dangelo Masterjohn is asked to call Red Wing Police at 651-385-3155.

