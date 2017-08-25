Man held in apparent Hopkins homicide

(Photo: Thinkstock)

HOPKINS, Minn. - A man is in custody in connection with what Hopkins Police are calling the city's latest homicide.

Squads were dispatched to a residence on the 200 block of 10th Avenue North around 3:40 a.m. Friday on reports of a burglary in progress. When they arrived officers found a 67-year-old man dead on the scene. While offering few details police do say an adult male was arrested and taken into custody as a suspect in the killing.

A police spokesman is calling what happened an "isolated incident" and assures the public there is no additional threat to anyone's safety.

More information will be available at a news conference set for 2 p.m. Friday.

