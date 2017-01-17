Man on trial, charged with shooting BLM protesters

Allen Scarsella (Photo: Hennepin Co. Jail)

MINNEAPOLIS - Opening statements are underway in the trial of a man accused of opening fire on protesters in front of the Minneapolis Police 4th Precinct in November 2015.

Allen Scarsella is charged with first-degree assault and several lesser charges but claims self-defense.

At the time of the shooting, witnesses said they were trying to escort Scarsella and his friends away from the protest encampment when Scarsella pulled out a handgun and opened fire.

All five shooting victims survived.

Scarsella claims he and his friends were peaceably filming the protest when they were surrounded by an angry crowd that would not let them leave.

The jury, including alternates, is 11 men and three women. There are no African-Americans on the jury. Two are not Caucasian.

