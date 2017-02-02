Man pleads guilty in pregnant wife's murder

Yevgeniy Savenok is charged in the fatal stabbing of his pregnant wife Lyuba. (Photo: Hennepin County Sheriff's Office)

MINNEAPOLIS - An Eden Prairie man has struck a deal to plead guilty in the grisly murders of his wife and unborn child in May of 2016.

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office confirms that 31-year-old Yevgeniy Savenok entered guilty pleas to two counts of premeditated first degree murder in the stabbing deaths of his 23-year--old wife Lyuba Savenok and their unborn child, who lived for minutes after being removed from Lyuba's lifeless body in an attempt to save him. Along with the guilty pleas Savenok agreed to a prison sentence of more than 65 years.

That sentence is actually higher than called for in state guidelines, but Savenok admitted to aggravating circumstances, including that the victims were vulnerable and crime was committed with extreme cruelty.

Lyuba Savenok said her husband struck her during sex, wrestled and hit her, and pulled her up by her hair on vaious occasions.

"Senseless, tragic, on an absolutely gorgeous day, it brings a little darkness to all our lives," County Attorney Mike Freeman told reporters in the aftermath of the murder.

Police were called to Lyuba Savenok's home the morning of May 14, 2016 following a call reporting a domestic situation involving a man with a knife. When officers arrived they were met by Savenok's sister, who told them her sister had been stabbed and was inside the house. Lyuba Savenok was found laying on the kitchen floor with a large kitchen knife sticking out of her chest, bleeding severely from several other stab wounds.

Yevgeniy Savenok, the victim's estranged husband, had fled the scene with their two children. He turned himself in hours later at United Hospital in St. Paul, telling security guards he had "just killed his wife." In an interview he told detectives that he had planned the attack the night before while returning from Chicago, and believed he had stabbed his wife at least seven times. He claimed Lyuba was going to take his children away from him and killing her was "the only way out."

The autopsy showed Lyuba Savenok had been stabbed a dozen times, dying from massive blood loss.

Detectives learned in the subsequent investigation that Yevgeniy Savenok had an extensive history of violent behavior and domestic issues. In fact, on the day he was charged Savenok was due in court for violating a restraining order granted to Lyuba.

