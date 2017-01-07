Man pleads guilty to killing neighbor in dispute over mower

MINNEAPOLIS - A Minneapolis man has pleaded guilty to killing his neighbor after a dispute over a broken lawn mower.
The plea agreement calls for 61-year-old Edward Holzinger to serve nearly 22 years in prison on one count of second-degree intentional murder. Authorities say Holzinger shot 47-year-old Bruce Brown twice in the chest on Aug. 9.
Court documents show that the two men had been feuding for days after Holzinger let Brown use his lawn mower and then accused him of breaking it.
Brown's wife and three young children were in the courtroom Friday when Holzinger pleaded guilty.
Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 7.
