KARE
Close
Weather Alert 9 weather alerts
Close

Man pleads guilty to killing neighbor in dispute over mower

Associated Press , KARE 3:58 PM. CST January 07, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS - A Minneapolis man has pleaded guilty to killing his neighbor after a dispute over a broken lawn mower.

The plea agreement calls for 61-year-old Edward Holzinger to serve nearly 22 years in prison on one count of second-degree intentional murder. Authorities say Holzinger shot 47-year-old Bruce Brown twice in the chest on Aug. 9.

Court documents show that the two men had been feuding for days after Holzinger let Brown use his lawn mower and then accused him of breaking it.

Brown's wife and three young children were in the courtroom Friday when Holzinger pleaded guilty.

Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 7.


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories