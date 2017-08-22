Man rams truck into gas station

The owner of a gas station-convenience store is arranging for some serious cleanup and repair work after a man ran a truck through the front of the business early Tuesday. (Photo: KARE)

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. - The owner of a gas station-convenience store is arranging for some serious cleanup and repair work after a man ran a truck through the front of the business early Tuesday.

It happened around 3 a.m. at the Minnoco located at Excelsior and Brookside in St Louis Park. An employee tells KARE 11 that the man broke into the building, got inside the station's shop truck and backed out through an overhead door, causing significant damage. He then backed into a pump, put the truck into drive and crashed it into the front of the business.

Police quickly responded, found the suspect inside the station and placed him under arrest.

That employee says the man was seen earlier trying to break into nearby Bunny's Bar.

