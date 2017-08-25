Man suspected of killing former neighbor in Hopkins

Squads were dispatched to a home in the 200 block of 10th Avenue North around 3:40 a.m. Friday. When they arrived, officers found a 67-year-old man dead in the front yard. (Photo: KARE 11)

HOPKINS, Minn. - Police have arrested a 24-year man suspected of killing his former neighbor in Hopkins.

Squads were dispatched to a home in the 200 block of 10th Avenue North around 3:40 a.m. Friday. When they arrived, officers found a 67-year-old man dead in the front yard.

According to Hopkins Police Sgt. Mike Glassberg, it appears the suspect used an axe to break into the home. He then allegedly dragged the nearly naked man out of the home and into the front yard. Sgt. Glassberg isn't saying exactly how the victim died but said he suffered "sharp force injuries to the head area."

Two other people were in the home at the time of the homicide, but were not injured.

The suspect was taken into custody at his home a block away, in the 300 block of 9th Ave. North. The axe believed to be used in the crime was also recovered.

Police added the victim had filed a restraining order against the suspect in late July due to series of verbal threats. At one time, police say the two lived across the street from each.

The suspect had no prior criminal record, according to police. Charges are possible early next week.

