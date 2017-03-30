Man who triggered Amber Alert charged with assault

MINNEAPOLIS - A Minneapolis man who triggered an Amber Alert this week is now charged with assault for allegedly stabbing the child's mother.
Twenty-six-year-old Hersley Hulbert faces two felony counts of assault. He makes his first court appearance Thursday afternoon.
Police were called to a south Minneapolis home Tuesday morning because Hulbert allegedly was assaulting his ex-girlfriend. Police arrived and found the woman had injuries to her face and had been stabbed in the leg.
